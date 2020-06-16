Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), known for its trading operations and merger acumen, is moving into corporate banking, pitting it against global commercial banks such as Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and HSBC Holdings, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Such banks move trillions of dollars for corporations of all sizes to help them make payroll, pay suppliers and manage global currency risk. Banks earned ~$32B from those kinds of services last year, according to Coalition, a research firm.

The move comes after Goldman pushed into consumer banking, with its Marcus online business which has pulled in $60B in deposits and $6.8B in personal and credit-card loans without a traditional branch network.

Goldman is betting that building the business from scratch will help cut costs and improve the product. Hari Moorthy is running the business for Goldman and heads up a team of ~350 people.

The business, which started last July, has been quietly building to 175 corporate clients and ~$20B in deposits; it aims to bring in $50B of deposits and $1B in annual revenue from cash management by 2025, Goldman President John Waldron told investors in January.