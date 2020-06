U.S. airlines are considering taking action against passengers who refuse to wear a face covering while flying.

Carriers Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Hawaiian Airlines (NASDAQ:HA), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) could revoke flying privileges for passenger that don't comply, according to the Airlines for America industry group.

The face covering policy is to protect both airline employees and passengers, following numerous studies showing it reduces COVID-19 transmission risk.