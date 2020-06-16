Recommending that investors move away from cloud-related semi companies, Morgan Stanley downgrades Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

The firm raises NVDA's price target from $363 to $380 and INTC from $61 to $65.

Analyst Joseph Moore writes that valuations for the group are elevated, trading at "record EV/sales and P/E valuations."

Moore notes that the valuations represent "a lack of upside to numbers, rather than downside" but this is still a risk.

The analyst upgrades Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight, saying these names "are more of a direct play on a robust rebound in consumer spending," which includes smartphones.