MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) jumps 14% in premarket trading after announcing that a $500M capital raise from Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), including subsidiaries of Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH), and a borrowing facility will allow it to exit forbearance with its existing repurchase agreement counterparties.

Enters commitments for a non-mark-to-market term borrowing facility of ~$1.65B from Barclays and Athene.

Apollo and and Athene commit to buy the lesser of 4.9% or $50M of MFA's common stock in the open market over a 12-month period.

Athene commits to buy a portion of MFA's first securitization of non-QM mortgage loans, subject to certain pricing conditions.

Apollo and Athene will receive a warrant package to purchase shares of MFA's common stock at varying prices over a five-year period.

"In addition to bolstering our balance sheet and providing MFA with additional flexibility, we view the capital raise as very much a strategic alliance," said MFA CEO Craig Knutson. "We believe that Apollo's deep institutional relationships, together with Athene, will provide synergies that will assist us in our business."