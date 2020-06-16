Retail sales came in ahead of estimates for May as the reopenings in America stoked economic activity.

While up 17.7% from April, retail sales were still down 6.1% compared to a year ago.

Categories that blazed in strong for the month on a year-to-year comparison included home improvement +16% (not bad for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW)) and the nonstore retail category with a 31% jump. That's the catch-all for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Wayfair (NYSE:W), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and the rest of Internet retail. Of course, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) are also major players as well in the pandemic e-commerce boom.

Compared to a year ago, clothing stores (-63%), food services (-39%), electronics stores (-30%) and furniture stores (-22%) were on the weak side in May as was expected with reopenings staggered across the U.S.

Related ETFs: IBUY, XRT.

