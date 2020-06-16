A study in Britain evaluating dexamethasone, a corticosteroid first approved for medical use in 1961, showed a significant benefit in severely ill COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

Results from the Oxford University-led trial, RECOVERY, showed that the long-off-patent drug cut the risk of death by 28 - 40%. In patients receiving supplemental oxygen, it reduced the mortality risk by 20 - 25%. It did not appear to help patients with milder symptoms (patients who did not need oxygen or ventilation).

A 10-day regimen of dexamethasone costs ~£5 per patient.

The results imply that the inexpensive steroid may give Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir a run for its money.