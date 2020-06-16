ElectraMeccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) +9.5% PM plans to rapidly expand its retail footprint for its flagship SOLO EV with new locations in Arizona and Oregon where interest and consumer demand is highest.

It currently has a SOLO EV storefront at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles with second location under contract in Sherman Oaks.

Paul Rivera, CEO said that "As we emerge from the pandemic, the public is looking for transportation alternatives that allow for personal independence in a safe, secure and self-contained driving environment—a solution that our flagship SOLO EV fully embodies."

Production of existing SOLO orders remain on schedule with U.S. customers deliveries due this fall.