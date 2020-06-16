SKT and IQ among premarket gainers

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) +154% on Q1 results.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) +79% on deal with GSK in synthetic lethality.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) +39% .

Annovis Bio ANVS +32% on advancement of lead candidate.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) +31% on raising Q2 sales outlook.

Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) +31% on reporting progress on planned merger with Viking Energy.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEMKT:CVU) +27% on $43.1M orders.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) +28% on partnering with NorthStar.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) +23% on filing its annual report.

Biomerica (OTC:BMRA) +21% on filing for emergency use of COVID-19 blood test.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) +19% .

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) +18% on amending agreement with bank lenders.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) +19% .

Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) +18% .

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) +19% on collaboration with Pharmsynthez and multiple academic institutions in Russia and Belarus.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) +18% on infrastructure trial.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) +17% .

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) +17% .

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) +16% .

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) +17% on debt amendment, exec pacts; mall traffic improves.

Fangdd Network (NASDAQ:DUO) +16% .

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) +16% .

Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG) +16% .