SKT and IQ among premarket gainers

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) +154% on Q1 results.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) +79% on deal with GSK in synthetic lethality.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) +39%.
Annovis Bio ANVS +32% on advancement of lead candidate.
Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) +31% on raising Q2 sales outlook.
Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) +31% on reporting progress on planned merger with Viking Energy.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEMKT:CVU) +27% on $43.1M orders.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) +28% on partnering with NorthStar.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) +23% on filing its annual report.
Biomerica (OTC:BMRA) +21% on filing for emergency use of COVID-19 blood test.
Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) +19%.
Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) +18% on amending agreement with bank lenders.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) +19%.
Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) +18%.
Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) +19% on collaboration with Pharmsynthez and multiple academic institutions in Russia and Belarus.
U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) +18% on infrastructure trial.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) +17%.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) +17%.
Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) +16%.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) +17% on debt amendment, exec pacts; mall traffic improves.
Fangdd Network (NASDAQ:DUO) +16%.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) +16%.
Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG) +16%.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) +15%.