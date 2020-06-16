MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) posts Q1 net loss of $914.2M, or $2.02 per share, reflecting the extreme disruption in residential mortgage markets resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

GAAP book value at March 31, 2020 was $4.34 per common share vs. $7.04 at Dec. 31, 2019; economic book value was $4.09 per share at quarter-end vs. $7.44 at year-end.

MFA, which closed at $2.87 in Monday trading, jumps 14% in premarket trading after announcing a $500M capital raise and borrowing facility in an agreement with Apollo Global Management and Athene Holding.

As of May 31, MFA estimates GAAP book value per common share increased ~2%-3% since the end of Q1; estimates economic book value per share is roughly unchanged.

As a result of pricing dislocations, MFA sold ~$2.1B of residential mortgage assets to generate liquidity, satisfy margin calls, and reduce its leverage, realizing $238.4M of losses for the quarter.

Materially lower overall asset prices resulted in significant unrealized losses and impairment charges on investments of $496.9M for the quarter.

Also took $65.3M of impairment charges for the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic conditions.

Continued to reduce leverage through disposals of an additional $3.2B of assets, including $2.4B of residential mortgage securities and MSR notes and $0.8B of residential whole loans, is having a positive net impact on Q2 results to date, MFA said.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

