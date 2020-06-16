Wingstop (WING +2.4% ) is one of the top SMID ideas at Cowen as the digital story at the company is expected to continue.

Analyst Andrew Charles: "We like Wingstop as a domestic-focused story, with robust 'omni-channel' digital penetration for pick-up and third-party delivery that positions the brand favorably in both a faster or slower reopening narrative. We like the symbiotic same store sales drivers WING is implementing to improve the company’s brand awareness and digital penetration, that we believe will lead to upside to sales estimates and justify multiple expansion."

Cowen forecasts Wingstop will churn up Q2 comparable sales growth of 30% in the U.S. to top the consensus mark of +25%. Charles sees "stickiness" with the chain's comparable sales even after the pandemic.

The firm assigns a price target of $140 to Wingstop vs. the all-time high of $130.99. Not even Chipotle has been able to keep up with Wingstop over the last six months.