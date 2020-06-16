Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP +134.6% ) shares more than doubled after the company announced Q1 2020 results; reported negative cash flows from operating activities of $0.8M, an improvement from negative cash flow of $1.13M in Q1 last year.

The company suggests that management services agreement with Contango is expected to generate pro-forma annual cash savings of ~$6.5M compared to 2019.

Q1 production averaged 3,538 Boe/d, up 2% Y/Y, though was down sequentially as shutting in wells in March 2020 began to affect output.

Lower revenue, primarily caused by a decrease in commodity prices, and higher G&A, slightly offset by a decrease in LOE and increased cash settlements received for matured derivatives, impacted adjusted EBITDA by ~43% to $2.5M.

Average realized oil price after derivatives was $49.88/bbl, down 1% Y/Y

As of June 12, 2020, debt outstanding was $73.3M

