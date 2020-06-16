Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) updates on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's operations.

While the COVID-19 pandemic and various related government mandates restricting dine-in restaurant service have disrupted domestic and international operations for Denny's and its franchisees, domestic system-wide same-store sale have sequentially improved on a weekly basis during Q2.

The sequential improvement included weekly domestic same-store sales down 60% for the week ending on May 27, down 47% for the week ending on June 3 and 40% lower for the week ending on June 10.

DENN is -0% to $12.55

Source: Press Release