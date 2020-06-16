Stocks surge on trifecta of stimulus hope, retail sales, virus treatment

Stocks roared out of the gate, as investors feast on hopes for more stimulus, uplifting economic news, and a possible breakthrough on a COVID‐19 treatment; Dow +2.9% , S&P 500 +2.7% , Nasdaq +2.4% .

The Trump administration is planning a $1T infrastructure bill, according to a Bloomberg report, although the bill may have difficulty making it through Congress before the November election.

Retail sales for May in the U.S. surged 17.7% from depressed April levels, reflecting pent‐up demand that was unleashed as reopening efforts took root.

Finally, reports said dexamethasone - a widely available drug - reduced COVID-19 deaths in hospitalized patients by up to one third in a U.K. trial.

Today's early moves followed yesterday's striking rebound in U.S. equity markets after the Fed signaled a broader approach to corporate bond buying.

European bourses trade broadly higher, with Germany's DAX +3.6% , U.K.'s FTSE +3.4% and France's CAC +3.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +4.9% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.4% .

In the U.S., all 11 S&P 500 sectors are trading higher by at least 1.5%, led by industrials ( +4.2% ), energy ( +3.8% ) and financials ( +3.4% ).

U.S. Treasury yields tick higher, driving the two-year yield up 2 bps to 0.20% and the 10-year yield up 6 bps to 0.76%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 96.82.