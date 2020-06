SoftBank (SFTBY +1% ) is set to sell up to two-thirds of its T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) stake early next week, CNBC reports.

That would be a transaction valued about $20B, and points for a need for cash at the Japanese telecom/conglomerate.

The $20B would go a long way toward SoftBank's spring plan to sell or monetize up to $41B in assets in order to cut debt and repurchase shares.