VOXX International (VOXX -1.5% ) reported Q4 revenue decrease of 5.9% Y/Y to $101.08M.

Segment revenues: Automotive Electronics of $27.7M (-24.9% Y/Y); Consumer Electronics of $73.1M (+4.4% Y/Y) & Biometrics essentially had net sales of $0.1M (-66.7% Y/Y).

Q4 Overall gross margin: Total gross increased 610 bps to 28.2%; Automotive Electronics declined 690 bps to 17.7%; Consumer Electronics increased 710 bps to 32.2% & Biometrics margin was negative for both of the comparable periods.

Adj. EBITDA margin declined 175 bps to 1.78%.

Adj. operating loss declined to $4.5M compared to loss of $9.8M Y/Y.

As of February 29, 2020, cash and equivalents of $37.4M; Total debt as of $8.2M & Total long-term debt was $6.1M.

During 2019, the Company repurchased 2.7M shares of the Company's class A common stock.

"Despite the losses reported, Fiscal 2020 was a successful year in that we carried through on the strategic plan we began last fiscal year.” said Pat Lavelle, President and CEO.

