The retail sector is jetting higher after the May retail sales report topped expectations.

Department stores are higher led by Macy's (NYSE:M) +10.00% and Kohl's (NYSE:KS) +10.95% .

Mall names Gap (NYSE:GPS) +7.88% and L Brands (NYSE:LB) +7.33% are participating.

Restaurant stocks like Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI +4.0% ), Brinker International (EAT +6.9% ), Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH +5.1% ), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN +4.6% ) and Noodles (NDLS +2.9% ) are breaking higher,

Casino names Boyd Gaming (BYD +8.3% ), Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI +2.4% ), Penn National Gaming (PENN +4.3% ) and Golden Entertainment (GDEN +4.8% ) are the big movers in the sector.

The good news in the retail sector is enough to float some boats as well, with Carnival (CCL +8.5% ), Royal Caribbean (RCL +6.2% ) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +8.7% ) all higher.

The gains are more subdued for Walmart (WMT +1.5% ), Target (TGT +1.0% ) and Costco (COST +1.3% ).

