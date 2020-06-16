The retail sector is jetting higher after the May retail sales report topped expectations.
Department stores are higher led by Macy's (NYSE:M) +10.00% and Kohl's (NYSE:KS) +10.95%.
Mall names Gap (NYSE:GPS) +7.88% and L Brands (NYSE:LB) +7.33% are participating.
Restaurant stocks like Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI +4.0%), Brinker International (EAT +6.9%), Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH +5.1%), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN +4.6%) and Noodles (NDLS +2.9%) are breaking higher,
Casino names Boyd Gaming (BYD +8.3%), Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI +2.4%), Penn National Gaming (PENN +4.3%) and Golden Entertainment (GDEN +4.8%) are the big movers in the sector.
The good news in the retail sector is enough to float some boats as well, with Carnival (CCL +8.5%), Royal Caribbean (RCL +6.2%) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +8.7%) all higher.
The gains are more subdued for Walmart (WMT +1.5%), Target (TGT +1.0%) and Costco (COST +1.3%).
