AMD (AMD +1.1% ) adds three new members to the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processor family: Ryzen 9 3900XT ($499), Ryzen 7 3800XT ($399), and Ryzen 5 3600XT ($249).

The XT processors are a refresh of the Matisse models and take on Intel's Comet Lake processors.

See the full specs of the new releases here.

The new processors will be available on July 7.

AMD also announces the global availability of the B550 chipset, which supports PCIe 4.0.

The B550 chipset is joined by the new A520, which will debut in August. AMD will provide more A520 details at a later date.