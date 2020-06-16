T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) falls about 2% as the main gauge soars in early trading as CNBC's Faber reports that holder Softbank is seeking to sell 2/3 of its stake in the cellular network operator next week.

The transaction would amount to $20 billion, and amount to 15% of TMUS's market capitalization.

Other key stocks in the red include video game makers, like Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) after a strong showing last week, while Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is lower after cautious analyst commentary.

T-Mobile is also suffering from recent reports of a network outage yesterday and that the FCC Chair was starting a probe.