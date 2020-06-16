Chesapeake Energy (CHK -13.5% ) opens sharply lower following reports it is preparing to file for bankruptcy in as soon as a week, but shares are still ahead of where they have traded during most of May-June.

Chesapeake reportedly missed a $10M payment to bondholders due yesterday, which would start a grace period allowing the company to continue to talk to creditors.

The company has hired Alvarez & Marsal as restructuring adviser, along with law firm Kirkland & Ellis and investment banker Rothschild, according to WSJ.