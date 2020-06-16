Stanley Black & Decker (SWK +2.5% ) has elevated exposure to the residential market, which is showing good evidence of "snapback," Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell writes in a research note.

On that note, he raises the stock's price target to $150 (from $130), while maintaining an Overweight rating.

Mitchell also sees buyer traffic returning to pre-COVID-19 levels, with home prices "marching higher."

The average Sell Side rating on Stanley Black & Decker is Bullish, while SA Authors' are Neutral on the stock.