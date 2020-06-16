Nord Stream 2 requests a permit allowing it to use pipe-laying vessels with anchors to complete the final 120-km stretch of pipeline in Danish waters.

Denmark's energy agency does not say how the work would proceed in the face of a new risk of sanctions but its decision would be “purely administrative” and in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) is taking on half of the project's planned costs, with the remainder shared by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY) Wintershall unit, Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY), OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and Uniper (OTC:UNPPY).