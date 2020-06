Sinopec (SNP +2.3% ) says it started up a new $6.2B refinery and petrochemical plant in Zhanjiang, making it the country's third integrated complex to start operations in the past year and a half.

The venture includes a 200K bbl/day crude oil refinery and an 800K mt/year ethylene facility, built at a cost of 44B yuan ($6.2B).

Sinopec says the new plant operates a 300K tonnage crude oil terminal and berths that can dock vessels with capacity to carry 100K metric tons of refined products.