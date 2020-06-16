DAVIDsTEA (DTEA -9.2% ) reported Q4 revenue decrease of 11.6% Y/Y to $73.5M and comparable store sales declined 17.3%.

Sales through e-commerce and wholesale channel increased 18.5% Y/Y, driven primarily by greater online adoption in both Canada and the U.S.

There was a decline in retail sales of $12.4M, and a decline of 17.3% in comparable same-store sales.

Adj. gross margin declined 248 bps to 45.2%.

Adj. EBITDA margin too declined 781 bps to 5.3%.

At the end of Q4, the Company had cash amounting to $46.3M.

“Our success going forward depends in large part on our ability to strategically exit unprofitable retail stores,” said Frank Zitella, COO and CFO.

