Cellcom Israel (CEL +1.2% ) says Samy Bakalash has resigned from its board, following his appointment as CEO of the Israeli Parliament.

The company's board also resolved to grant about 4.03M options to certain non-director office holders and senior employees, to be vested in three equal installments (on the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant).

Those options will exercise at 13.16 shekels for the first installment, 14.21 for the second installment, and 15.40 for the third installment. (Shares have closed in Tel Aviv up 2.8% to 13.37 shekels.)

Meanwhile, it's set its annual meeting for July 27.