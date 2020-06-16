Major sports leagues in the U.S. may not return as soon as anticipated with the focus on the racial injustice movement and the risks of COVID-19 front and center with players.

In the NBA, All-Star Kyrie Irving and other players are pushing the league for changes before a restart, while MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has warned that the 2020 baseball season is in jeopardy amid a growingly bitter dispute with the players union. Meanwhile, the NFL is grappling with the potential impact of reports on positive COVID-19 tests for several Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players. Also drawing notice is a Wall Street Journal article yesterday outlining the risks for football players in particular from COVID-19.

A slow return of pro sports would be a negative for broadcasters NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA), CBS (VIACA, VIAC), Fox (FOX, FOXA), ESPN (NYSE:DIS) and to a lesser extent Amazon (AMZN +0.7% ), but it's sports pure plays like DraftKings (DKNG -4.7% ), Fanduel (OTCPK:PDYPY, OTC:PDYPF) and William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY +0.1% ) and casinos like MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) that could feel the biggest pinch (dig into the new Roundhill Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ)).