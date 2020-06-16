Camber Energy (CEI +12.5% ) and Viking Energy (OTCQB:VKIN +5.1% ) announce that on June 4, 2020, Camber filed with SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4,

SEC is reviewing the Form S-4, and Camber anticipates comments thereon within the next few weeks.

Separately, the parties entered into a second amendment to the merger agreement to extend the required closing date thereof from June 30, 2020 to September 30, 2020, however the parties are hoping to close the merger before then if possible.

