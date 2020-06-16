Neenah (NYSE:NP) expects net sales to decline at the top end in the range of 30% to 40%.

Net sales were down 40% for the first two months of the Q2.

Neenah says that the sales in June is improving with the reopening of global economic activity, and are expected to further improve in the 2H20.

Liquidity at the end of May of ~$190M remained in line with expected levels.

Neenah to analyze the carrying values of its assets and to assess whether non-cash adjustments may be required to write down the value of these assets.

The Company is seeking to refinance its $175M of unsecured Senior Notes which are due in May 2021.