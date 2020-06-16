Macau casino stocks aren't participating in the broad market rally today on more COVID-19 headlines out of Beijing. The emergency response level was raised to level two in the city and some activities cut off.

Authorities suspended on-campus classes for all primary, middle, high school students and reinstated closed management in communities with temperatures scans and health checks for access to these public areas. Libraries, museums, art galleries and parks are limiting visitor flow to 30% of their full capacities and trans-province group travel is banned.

The focus on containing COVID-19 could push back the timetable on Macau border restrictions and traffic flow for casinos operated by Wynn Resorts (WYNN -0.3% ), MGM Resorts (MGM +2.6% ), Las Vegas Sands (LVS +0.1% ) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO -0.2% ).

The Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings on all four casinos stocks is at Neutral, even with shares down sharply for the year.