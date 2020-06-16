Wall Street remains solidly higher in midday trading Tuesday, but saw sharp moves up and down as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talked to lawmakers and a report arrived that Beijing was raising its COVID-19 response level.

The S&P 500 is up 1.9% but had been up 2.6% earlier. It plunged to up just 0.8% following a large spike in volatility that began about 10:30 AM ET, when the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) jumped to 37 from around 32. Lately, it has eased to 34.3.

Around the time of the volatility jump, the Global Times reported that Beijing had upgraded its COVID-19 emergency response level to II. That includes closing all schools and testing people before they leave the city.

Powell said in his prepared remarks U.S. real GDP this quarter "is likely to be the most severe on record.” But investors appear to be taking his dour outlook in stride as much of the opening remarks echo previous commentary. In the Q&A with Senators, Powell reiterated his confidence in a full recovery long term.

Stocks got off to a strong start following a sharp rebound in May retail sales numbers and a report that President Donald Trump is considering a $1 trillion infrastructure package.