Kinross Gold (KGC -1.2% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $7.50 price target, up from $7, at RBC following the miner's agreement in principle with Mauritania at its Tasiast mine.

The agreement resolves "a protracted two-year dispute that in our view was the single greatest identifiable uncertainty for the company," RBC analyst Josh Wolfson writes.

Improvements at Kinross' Fort Knox Gilmore Bald and Round Mountain projects and Tasiast's expansion add to the medium-term outlook, Wolfson says.

KGC's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish or Very Bullish.