Sunrun (RUN +5.0% ) and Southern California Edison, SCE, are working together to launch one of the first residential energy storage virtual power plants in operation in the US.

Beginning this month and continuing through mid-2021, Sunrun and SCE will network up to 300 of Sunrun’s Brightbox home solar plus battery storage systems across Southern California

Homeowners will earn an incentive for participating in the program, and Sunrun will generate revenue by managing and dispatching the networked home solar and battery-stored energy to the grid when SCE calls an event to meet local grid operational requirements.