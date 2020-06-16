Ashtead Group (OTCPK:ASHTF +8.0% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 1.8% Y/Y to £1.13B of which Sunbelt US was £963.6M; Sunbelt UK of £104.1M & Sunbelt Canada of £57.6M.

Rental revenue for Q4 was £1.04B (-1% Y/Y).

Q4 EBITDA margin: Sunbelt US increased 40 bps to 49.6%; Sunbelt UK declined 380 bps to 31.7%; Sunbelt Canada increased 120 bps to 37.3% & total EBITDA increased 20 bps to 47%.

Capex for FY £1.48B gross and £1.21B net of disposal proceeds, reflecting this investment, the Group’s rental fleet at cost was £9.4B. Average fleet age is now 36 months.

The Group’s return on investment metrics have been impacted by the sudden decline in activity levels in Q4 as a result of COVID-19.

ROI for US in the 12 months declined 300 bps to 21%, UK declined 400 bps to 5%, for Canada declined 300 bps to 9% & the group as a whole too declined 300 bps to 15%.

For FY, £1.5B of capital was invested in the business; £792M of free cash flow was generated.

Number of rental stores: Sunbelt US of 837 (+8.3% Y/Y); Sunbelt UK 193 (-1.5% Y/Y); Sunbelt Canada 75 (+11.9% Y/Y).

At the year end, cash and equivalents were £1.18B & Net debt to EBITDA leverage of 1.9 times.

