Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is up 4.6% today after adding a pair of new bulls to its corner.

Citi has added the stock to its Catalyst Watch List, upgrading to Buy from Neutral. It's raised its price target to $85 from $80, currently implying another 7% upside.

The catalysts it has in mind: revenue growth that should top consensus expectations, and accelerated dividend growth.

Meanwhile, BofA also upgraded to Buy, and set its price target to $85 as well.

The Street overall is Neutral on the stock, and it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.