Taking heed of President Macron's demand that France should have access to any coronavirus vaccine it develops, Sanofi (SNY +1.2% ) has pledged to invest over €600M ($675M) in vaccine research and production there.

Specifically, it has agreed to invest €490M over a five-year period to build a new vaccine manufacturing plant in southeastern France and €120M to set up a new R&D center in the same location.

Several weeks ago, CEO Paul Hudson came up fire after he told an interviewer that the U.S. would have priority for its COVID-19 vaccine since it was the first in line to fund the research, a statement quickly countermanded by Chairman Serge Weinberg.