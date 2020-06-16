Todos Medical (OTCQB:TOMDF +9.8% ) enters into an exclusive distribution agreement with NLC Pharma for development of 3C protease diagnostic platform for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2.

Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

3C protease, a target for COVID-19 drug development, also has properties that make it a candidate for viral-load measurement using saliva because it binds to full-length viral RNA

The firm intends to develop an at-home or onsite test kit that uses a cell-phone camera and software for data analysis, and enables integration with contact tracing, telehealth, and employer-based health solutions.