Possible $1T stimulus bill could contain unemployment extension

A fourth stimulus bill reportedly under consideration by the White House could contain more measures than just spending on infrastructure, according to Fox Business.

The White House “is in ‘deep discussions’ (for a) 4th stimulus of $1 trillion-plus,” Fox’s Charlie Gasparino tweeted. “Infrastructure likely part of bill. Other measures: State aid; liability protection; unemployment extension. Administration also pushing ‘return to work incentives’”.

Bloomberg reported earlier that a $1 trillion stimulus bill was under discussion, citing people familiar with the plan, which would include money for roads, bridges, rural broadband and 5G infrastructure.

The report of a further stimulus plan helped Wall Street jump at the open, although investors would be forgiven for being skeptical. Hopes of potential infrastructure bills have been consistently dashed in the past few years, despite both sides of the aisle expressing support for such spending.