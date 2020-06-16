Hilton Worldwide (HLT +1.3% ) says it plans to reduce its corporate workforce by about 22% globally and extend corporate pay cuts, reduced employee hours and furloughs for up to three more months.

Naturally, CEO Christopher Nassetta pointed to the devastating impact of the pandemic on travel demand in the company's decision. The industry as a whole isn't expected to see demand return to 2019 levels until 2022 at the earliest.

Everyone seems to be sidelined on Hilton for the short term, with the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating, SA Author Rating and average rating on Wall Street all stuck at Neutral.