Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is up 2.1% and reclaiming more of the lost ground over the past few days amid the broader rally and after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey reiterated its Buy rating.

There's not much visibility on the company's Q3 content slate, but SunTrust is expecting Q2 paid member additions to be trending ahead of expectations, and that the company will report improved churn.

It has a $475 price target, implying another 9.4% upside.

Regarding that slate: On the company's last earnings call in April, content chief Ted Sarandos suggested worries were overblown, saying "we work really far out relative to the industry" and noting the 2020 slate is "largely shot and in post-production," with the company "pretty deep" into its 2021 slate as well.