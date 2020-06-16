A petition in front of federal regulators to effectively overturn U.S. net metering policies faced overwhelming bipartisan opposition yesterday from state governors, state utility regulators, 31 state attorneys general, clean energy groups and a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers, according to UtilityDive.com.

The petition brought in April by the New England Ratepayers Association argues that net-metering - which credits residential solar customers for the power they add to the grid - is subject to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's jurisdiction instead of the states.

Opponents of the petition claimed in their comments that such a shift in regulatory oversight would undercut net metering programs around the U.S.

While several utilities filed to intervene on the petition, including PG&E (PCG +1.6% ), Xcel Energy (XEL +1.5% ) and Duke Energy (DUK +1.3% ), none filed comments by yesterday's deadline, so it remains unclear where utilities fall on the issue.

ETF: XLU