Alcoa (AA +4.4% ) pushes higher along with most raw metals names, despite a Deutsche Bank downgrade to Hold from Buy with a $10 price target, citing limited free cash flow and an oversupplied aluminum market.

Deutsche Bank's Chris Terry sees "limited free cash flow post all liabilities with a greater dependence on the aluminum price recovery, which will likely take sustained smelter cuts to balance."

AA's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.