Chevron (CVX +3.3% ) and Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A +1.8% ) upstream portfolios are the most resilient at $30/bbl Brent crude, while Exxon Mobil (XOM +2.6% ) is least resilient, among the seven global oil majors, according to analysts at Wood Mackenzie.

Chevron and Shell also offer the highest cash margins at $70/bbl, and neither portfolio has much exposure to high-cost assets, the analysts say, noting that Shell sold most of its oil sands in 2016.

BP's portfolio also performs "well" at $30/bbl, helped by large domestic gas projects in Egypt and Oman, according to the analysis.

But for Exxon, "the problem is its exposure to high-cost, low-margin assets, principally oil sands but also other areas such as Alaska," WoodMac says. Exxon "owns 60% of the majors' 30 lowest margin assets by production at $30/bbl," including Kearl, Cold Lake and Prudhoe Bay.