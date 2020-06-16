COVID hospitalizations on the rise in Texas

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Texas has risen to 2,518, up 66% since Memorial Day, although the number represents only 0.009% of the population (29M) there.

The state was one of the first to relax its sequester-at-home rule which expired on April 30.

At least 10 states are reporting increases in said hospitalizations, a metric medical researchers use to gauge the severity of the pandemic.

Public health officials are watching the trends closely, hoping that the coronavirus does not mutate into a more virulent pathogen before a vaccine becomes available, expected to be in Q4 at the earliest.