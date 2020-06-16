ABM Industries Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jun. 16, 2020 5:35 PM ETABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)ABMBy: SA News Team
- ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-38.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.49B (-6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ABM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.