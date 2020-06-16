Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) says it increased its network and data center capacity to help manage the pandemic-related demand surge for Azure and Office cloud products.

The tech giant opened new sites and made deals with internet service providers to prevent the outages that happened in the early days of the lockdowns.

Microsoft initially prioritized health care workers, first responders, and other essential workers to limit the demand.

The company then altered services to reduce peak traffic and shifted work to less busy data center regions.

A lack of cloud data equipment last quarter due to supply chain issues added to the problems. Microsoft has said that problem will be resolved by the end of this month.

Rival Amazon mentioned Microsoft's "spotty operational performance during the COVID-19 crisis" in a blog post about the disputed Pentagon cloud contract, which Microsoft won late last year.