S&P Global Market Intelligence is tracking U.S. seaborne imports of vehicles from outside North America.

The research firm says imports dropped by 50.9% compared to a year ago in April and May combined after a 21.2% slide in Q1. The fastest reversal was in shipments linked to Mazda with an 85.2% drop in the past two months versus a 16.8% rise in Q1, while Subaru’s shipments fell by 31.8% after a rise of 47.5%. As seen in the S&P chart below, Kia Motors appears least affected with a decline of 17.1% in the past two months.

Kia easily outperformed larger brands like Toyota (NYSE:TM), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) for April and May based on the shipments data.

