Some Warren Buffett watchers are starting to worry about whether the Oracle of Omaha has lost his touch, according to an analysis piece in the Financial Times.

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B +0.2% ) (BRK.A +0.2% ) YTD performance doesn't appear to be improving much from its 2019 underperformance vs. the S&P 500.

Some are disappointed that Buffett didn't use its growing cash pile to make a big acquisition amid the pandemic turmoil; it's been more than four years since its last major acquisition — Precision Castparts.

And some of its highest profile investments in the past few years have flopped, such as the $3B writedown in took on its stake in Kraft Heinz and its $10B investment in Occidental Petroleum, which is no longer paying a cash dividend.

In addition, Buffett reversed course on America's biggest airlines, divesting his entire stake in them during the worst of the pandemic disruptions.

"I am nervous that he may have missed this whole rally," Edward Jones analyst James Shanahan told the FT. "If the rally started in late March and he was a net seller in April, it seems... like he missed it all. That's frustrating."

Pershing Square founder and long-time Buffett admirer Bill Ackman even sold his stake in Berkshire and used to the money to invest in other stocks.

Buffett's bets on banks aren't helping either, as their shares were hammered by expectations that loan losses will rise and interest rates will stay low.

And while Apple is Berkshire's biggest holding in its stock portfolio, the steep valuations in the tech sector have prevented the company from taking more big stakes in that industry.

Christopher Rossbach, chief investment officer of J Stern & Co., said Berkshire needs to buy "companies that will generate significant value over the next 25 years" if it's to generate value at the same rate that it has in the past.

To be sure, Buffett could look the hero again if markets fall like they did in 2000. When dotcom stocks sank, Berkshire shares rose by more than 25%.

