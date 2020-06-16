Infinera (INFN +11.9% ) is trading at volume that has already hitting 160% of daily average, and tagged its highest point in weeks, after Needham added it to its Conviction List.

Analyst Alex Henderson has a Strong Buy on the stock, pointing to a "solidly upbeat view of its fundamentals" the company offered at Needham's non-deal roadshow, along with a balanced view of service provider demand.

Street analysts are Neutral on the stock, as are Seeking Alpha authors overall.

It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.