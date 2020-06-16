Choice Hotels International (CHH +1.4% ) franchised brand Cambria Hotels surpasses 50 open hotels, through multiple franchise agreements since the beginning of 2020 thereby adding to its pipeline in major markets.

It also broke ground on three new hotels adding to the currently 26 other Cambria hotels under construction.

Mark Shalala, senior vice president of development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels said that "We believe Cambria's robust pipeline and strong investment potential help position the brand to emerge from the current crisis even stronger than before."