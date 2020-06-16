This is a sample of exclusive content created for Premium and Pro subscribers. Feel free to share your comments below.
Investors betting on a consumer and economic bounce back have been rushing into the battered airline sector, but not all airlines are created equal.
Air carriers were among the hardest hid by the Covid-19 outbreak, with legendary investors like Warren Buffett famously abandoning the sector. But as the better than expected May retail figures exhibited, there is increasing reason to think the consumer is returning to prior habits faster than economists have predicted.
But the best known, and largest U.S. carriers have seen the lion's share of that growing bullishness, showing up in investor sentiment.
Over the last month, shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) are up 96%, American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) are up 85%, Delta (NYSE:DAL) is up 59%, and Southwest (NYSE:LUV) is up 52%, outpacing many international peers.
The Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) - a popular name with individual investors - is up 51% over the last month vs the S&P 500's more pedestrian 8% gains, and may be contributing to the inflows into the best known names.
The top holdings of the Jets ETF are:
Southwest Airlines (LUV)
American Airlines (AAL)
Delta Airlines (DAL)
United Airlines (UAL)
But how about the fundamentals? When using Seeking Alpha's stock screening tool to identify the airline stocks with the highest quantitative ratings, these lesser known names emerge as opportunities, suggesting there may be more upside ahead in the sector as a whole. The top 5, with their respective month's performance, are below:
Air China (OTCPK:AIRYY): 5%
China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA): 9%
Norwegian Air Shuttle (OTCPK:NWARF): -39%
Air France-KLM SA (OTCPK:AFLYY): 29%
Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY): 42%
To be sure, many of the above names are dependent on international travel that, for the most part, remains closed in many parts of the world.
Airlines rallied again in Tuesday's trading, as optimism from a virus treatment development and talk of new stimulus lift risk assets.