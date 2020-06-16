This is a sample of exclusive content created for Premium and Pro subscribers. Feel free to share your comments below.

Investors betting on a consumer and economic bounce back have been rushing into the battered airline sector, but not all airlines are created equal.

Air carriers were among the hardest hid by the Covid-19 outbreak, with legendary investors like Warren Buffett famously abandoning the sector. But as the better than expected May retail figures exhibited, there is increasing reason to think the consumer is returning to prior habits faster than economists have predicted.

But the best known, and largest U.S. carriers have seen the lion's share of that growing bullishness, showing up in investor sentiment.

Over the last month, shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) are up 96%, American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) are up 85%, Delta (NYSE:DAL) is up 59%, and Southwest (NYSE:LUV) is up 52%, outpacing many international peers.

The Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) - a popular name with individual investors - is up 51% over the last month vs the S&P 500's more pedestrian 8% gains, and may be contributing to the inflows into the best known names.