UBS says WW's (WW +18.1% ) Q2 update highlights the success the company had in shifting to an all-digital format.

Analyst Michael Lasser: "On the back of accelerating digital trends, global recruitment inflected positive in May. This is probably due to several tailwinds. First, we believe a global pandemic has brought health to the forefront of consumers' minds. Second, govt stimulus has left many consumers with elevated levels of discretionary income."

Lasser thinks more shelter-in-place orders could create less competition for the attention and money of consumers to presents a unique opportunity for digital services such as WW, but warns on the loss of the studio business.

WW is rated at Neutral on what UBS sees as a balanced risk/reward profile. The price target is lifted to $28.

